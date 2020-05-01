Primerica (PRI) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Mark Hughes maintained a Buy rating on Primerica (PRI) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, First American Financial, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primerica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.67, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Based on Primerica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $545 million and net profit of $93.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $498 million and had a net profit of $86.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRI in relation to earlier this year.

Primerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies. The Investment and Savings Products segment involves retail and managed mutual funds and annuities, and segregated funds. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment comprises the revenues and expenses related to discontinued lines of insurance. The company was founded by Arthur L. Williams, Jr. and Angela Williams on February 10, 1977 and is headquartered in Dublin, GA.