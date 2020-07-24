PRGX Global (PRGX) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on PRGX Global (PRGX) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PRGX Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.13, representing a 59.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.03 and a one-year low of $1.77. Currently, PRGX Global has an average volume of 133.5K.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through following segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services -Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment provides recovery audit services other than healthcare claims recovery audit services in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment is provided to clients on a global basis. PRGX Global was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.