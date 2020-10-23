PRGX Global (PRGX) Initiated with a Buy at Barrington

PRGX Global (PRGX) received a Buy rating and an $8.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PRGX Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.25.

Based on PRGX Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.01 million and net profit of $418K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.28 million.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through following segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services -Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment provides recovery audit services other than healthcare claims recovery audit services in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment is provided to clients on a global basis. PRGX Global was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.