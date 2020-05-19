Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 39.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prevail Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, representing a 44.1% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Prevail Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.75 million.

Prevail Therapeutics, Inc. develops therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The firm engages in the research and development of novel biologic gene therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich on July 6, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.