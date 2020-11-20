Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report issued on November 17, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.11, close to its 52-week low of $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Silence Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prevail Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50, a 155.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Prevail Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.3 million.

Prevail Therapeutics, Inc. develops therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The firm engages in the research and development of novel biologic gene therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich on July 6, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.