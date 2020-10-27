Pretium Resources (PVG) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie downgraded Pretium Resources (PVG) to Hold on October 15 and set a price target of C$17.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.41.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 72.9% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Bear Creek Mining, and Artemis Gold.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.40, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on October 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.55 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Pretium Resources has an average volume of 1.94M.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.