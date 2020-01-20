Pretium Resources (PVG) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 15, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pretium Resources (PVG), with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 49.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pretium Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pretium Resources’ market cap is currently $1.94B and has a P/E ratio of 81.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.