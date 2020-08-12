Pretium Resources (PVG) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pretium Resources (PVG), with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pretium Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.54, representing a 44.8% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.83 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Pretium Resources has an average volume of 2.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PVG in relation to earlier this year.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.