Pretium Resources (PVG) Initiated with a Hold at CIBC

CIBC analyst Anita Soni initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Pretium Resources (PVG) yesterday and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.55, close to its 52-week low of $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Soni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Soni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold, and IAMGOLD.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pretium Resources with a $11.97 average price target, which is a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$12.50 price target.

Based on Pretium Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.85 million.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.