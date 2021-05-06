Pretium Resources (PVG) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Pretium Resources (PVG) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 52.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.77.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pretium Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $170 million and GAAP net loss of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 million and had a net profit of $20.05 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.