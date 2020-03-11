Pretium Resources (PVG) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Pretium Resources (PVG) today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.42, close to its 52-week low of $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.6% and a 25.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.43.

Based on Pretium Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.85 million.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.