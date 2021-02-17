Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.41, close to its 52-week high of $45.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prestige Brand Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $46.00, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.29 and a one-year low of $27.40. Currently, Prestige Brand Holdings has an average volume of 586.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PBH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare, and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.