Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) Receives a Hold from D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Hold rating on Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

Prestige Brand Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.00, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $46.12 and a one-year low of $27.40. Currently, Prestige Brand Holdings has an average volume of 342.3K.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare, and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.