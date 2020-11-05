Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prestige Brand Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $45.00, a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Prestige Brand Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $229 million and net profit of $43.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $232 million and had a net profit of $33.93 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare, and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.