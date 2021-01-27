Premier Financial (PFC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Premier Financial (PFC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.45, close to its 52-week high of $26.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.9% and a 32.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Premier Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

The company has a one-year high of $26.95 and a one-year low of $14.74. Currently, Premier Financial has an average volume of 114.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFC in relation to earlier this year.

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.