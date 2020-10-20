Preferred Bank (PFBC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Preferred Bank (PFBC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 59.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Preferred Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50.

Preferred Bank’s market cap is currently $499.2M and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.