Preferred Bank (PFBC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Preferred Bank (PFBC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 91.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Preferred Bank with a $64.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.41 and a one-year low of $20.04. Currently, Preferred Bank has an average volume of 78K.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.