Precision Drilling (PDS) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Cole Pereira maintained a Buy rating on Precision Drilling (PDS) on January 5. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.62.

Precision Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.61, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

Based on Precision Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $165 million and GAAP net loss of $28.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $376 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.53 million.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.