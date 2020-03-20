Precision Drilling (PDS) Gets a Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering analyst Taylor Zurcher reiterated a Hold rating on Precision Drilling (PDS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Zurcher ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -43.4% and a 12.5% success rate. Zurcher covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Trican Well Service.

Precision Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.93, a 462.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Precision Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $803.8K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $150 million.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.