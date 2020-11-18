Precision Drilling (PDS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Precision Drilling (PDS) on November 16 and set a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.2% and a 31.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision Drilling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.80 and a one-year low of $5.44. Currently, Precision Drilling has an average volume of 26.86K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.