Precision Drilling (PDS) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Andrew Bradford from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Precision Drilling (PDS), with a price target of C$47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.21.

Precision Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.14, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.58 and a one-year low of $10.95. Currently, Precision Drilling has an average volume of 93.55K.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.