Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences (DTIL) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Precision BioSciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33, which is a 93.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.60 and a one-year low of $4.46. Currently, Precision BioSciences has an average volume of 1.06M.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.