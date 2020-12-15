Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and BTIG gave Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 55.6% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision BioSciences with a $14.75 average price target, implying a 92.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Precision BioSciences’ market cap is currently $404.1M and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.