Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences (DTIL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision BioSciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.33, a 130.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Precision BioSciences’ market cap is currently $509.5M and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.34.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.