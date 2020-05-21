Precipio (PRPO) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Precipio (PRPO), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 43.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Precipio has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Precipio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.22 million and GAAP net loss of $3.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $713K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Precipio, Inc. is a cancer diagnostics company, which engages in the development and provision of a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis. Its products and services include MX-ICP and HemeScreen HRM kits, SmartPath, SmartGen, and ICP liquid biopsy testing. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.