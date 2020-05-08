Precigen (PGEN) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Precigen (PGEN) and a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 36.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precigen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.78 and a one-year low of $1.26. Currently, Precigen has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PGEN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Precigen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. The product pipeline includes Isobutanol, Isobutyraldehyde, Farnesene, and Isoprene. The company was founded by Thomas David Reed in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.