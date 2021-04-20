PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) Receives a Hold from CIBC

In a report released today, Jamie Kubik from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF), with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 39.2% success rate. Kubik covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PrairieSky Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.60, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.66 and a one-year low of $5.74. Currently, PrairieSky Royalty has an average volume of 12.15K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PREKF in relation to earlier this year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.