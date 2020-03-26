PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.50, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PrairieSky Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.30, implying a 103.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $15.27 and a one-year low of $4.64. Currently, PrairieSky Royalty has an average volume of 8,632.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.