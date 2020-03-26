PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jack Meehan maintained a Buy rating on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, and IQVIA Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PRA Health Sciences with a $114.60 average price target, implying a 52.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $113.10 and a one-year low of $58.67. Currently, PRA Health Sciences has an average volume of 511.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Data Solutions segment involves in data and analytics; technology solutions and real-world insights; and services primarily to the company’s life science clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.