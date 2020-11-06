Pra Group (PRAA) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Pra Group (PRAA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pra Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00.

Pra Group’s market cap is currently $1.67B and has a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.29.

PRA Group, Inc. engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables. It focuses on the acquisition, collection, and processing of both unpaid and normal course accounts receivable originally owed to credit grantors, governments, retailers and others. The firm’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables. The company was founded by Steve Fredrickson and Kevin Stevenson on March 20, 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, VA.