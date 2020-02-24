Pq Group Holdings (PQG) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on February 20, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Pq Group Holdings (PQG), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 58.7% success rate. Parkinson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Pq Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Pq Group Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.08B and has a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

PQ Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals, and services that enable environmental improvements, enhance consumer products, and increase personal safety. It operates through the Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals segments.