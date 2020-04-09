Pq Group Holdings (PQG) Gets a Hold Rating from Citigroup

In a report released today, PJ Juvekar from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Pq Group Holdings (PQG), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 36.4% success rate. Juvekar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pq Group Holdings with a $16.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.27 and a one-year low of $8.50. Currently, Pq Group Holdings has an average volume of 131.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PQG in relation to earlier this year.

PQ Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and provision of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services that enable environmental improvements, enhance consumer products, and increase personal safety. It operates through the Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry. The Catalysts segment serves the packaging and engineered plastics and the refining, petrochemical, and emissions control industries. The Performance Materials segment produces transportation reflective safety markings for roads and airports. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 07, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.