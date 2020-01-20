PPL (PPL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on PPL (PPL) on January 15 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.09, close to its 52-week high of $36.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

PPL has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.25, implying a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.28 and a one-year low of $28.55. Currently, PPL has an average volume of 4.59M.

PPL Corp. is a utility holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.