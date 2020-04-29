PPG Industries (PPG) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Hold rating on PPG Industries (PPG) today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 63.9% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PPG Industries with a $100.92 average price target, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $134.36 and a one-year low of $69.77. Currently, PPG Industries has an average volume of 2.22M.

PPG Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes automotive OEM, industrial coatings, packaging coatings, and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The company was founded was founded by John B. Ford and John A. Pitcairn in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.