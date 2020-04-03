PPG Industries (PPG) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Jeffrey Zekauskas from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on PPG Industries (PPG), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Westlake Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PPG Industries with a $116.13 average price target, which is a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PPG Industries’ market cap is currently $19.05B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PPG Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes automotive OEM, industrial coatings, packaging coatings, and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The company was founded was founded by John B. Ford and John A. Pitcairn in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.