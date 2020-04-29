PPG Industries (PPG) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Michael Sison from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on PPG Industries (PPG). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Sison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Trinity Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PPG Industries with a $100.45 average price target, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $134.36 and a one-year low of $69.77. Currently, PPG Industries has an average volume of 2.19M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PPG Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes automotive OEM, industrial coatings, packaging coatings, and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The company was founded was founded by John B. Ford and John A. Pitcairn in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.