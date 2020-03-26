PPD (PPD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Mizuho Securities gave PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Jack Meehan maintained a Buy rating on PPD today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

PPD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.42, which is an 85.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PPD in relation to earlier this year.

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry, focuses on helping customers bring their new medicines to patients around the world. The firm also provides clinical development and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government organizations and other industry participants. Its clinical development services include all phases of development (Phase I-IV), peri- and post-approval and site and patient access services; laboratory services offers advanced testing services, including bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice and central laboratory services. The company was founded by Fred Eshelma in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

