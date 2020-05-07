PPD (PPD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and UBS gave PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on PPD today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Fulgent Genetics, and Envista Holdings.

PPD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.77, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PPD in relation to earlier this year.

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry, focuses on helping customers bring their new medicines to patients around the world. The firm also provides clinical development and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government organizations and other industry participants. Its clinical development services include all phases of development (Phase I-IV), peri- and post-approval and site and patient access services; laboratory services offers advanced testing services, including bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice and central laboratory services. The company was founded by Fred Eshelma in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.