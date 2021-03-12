PowerFleet (PWFL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet (PWFL) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00, close to its 52-week high of $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PowerFleet with a $11.25 average price target, representing a 26.4% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on PowerFleet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.43 million and GAAP net loss of $2.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PWFL in relation to earlier this year.

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.