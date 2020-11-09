PowerFleet (PWFL) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet (PWFL), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PowerFleet with a $11.00 average price target, which is a 69.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $8.50 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, PowerFleet has an average volume of 109.1K.

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.