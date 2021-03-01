PowerFleet (PWFL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Canaccord Genuity gave PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

PowerFleet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25, representing a 38.5% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

PowerFleet’s market cap is currently $279.5M and has a P/E ratio of -14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PWFL in relation to earlier this year.

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.