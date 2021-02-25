PowerFleet (PWFL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Barrington gave PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PowerFleet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33, a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Barrington also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PowerFleet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.6 million and GAAP net loss of $590K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.88 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PWFL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.