PowerFleet (PWFL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital gave PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PowerFleet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on PowerFleet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.77 million and GAAP net loss of $2.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.59 million.

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.