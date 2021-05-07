Power REIT (PW) Initiated with a Buy at Aegis Capital

Power REIT (PW) received a Buy rating and a $63.00 price target from Aegis Capital analyst Aegis Capital Corp. yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.33.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Power REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

Based on Power REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.39 million and net profit of $864K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $626.8K and had a net profit of $262.5K.

Power REIT operates as a a holding company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It focuses on making new acquisitions of real estate that are or will be leased to renewable energy generation projects. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.