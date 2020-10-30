Power Integrations (POWI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Power Integrations (POWI), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Power Integrations is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.50, representing a 23.9% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.70 and a one-year low of $38.57. Currently, Power Integrations has an average volume of 353.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POWI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.