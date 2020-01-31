Power Integrations (POWI) Receives a Hold from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Power Integrations (POWI), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Lumentum Holdings.

Power Integrations has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.25, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Power Integrations’ market cap is currently $2.88B and has a P/E ratio of 50.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POWI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in highvoltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.