Power Integrations (POWI) Receives a Buy from Loop Capital Markets

In a report released today, David Williams from Loop Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Power Integrations (POWI), with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.92.

Williams has an average return of 3.6% when recommending Power Integrations.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #422 out of 5871 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Power Integrations with a $100.33 average price target, which is a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $106.72 and a one-year low of $64.89. Currently, Power Integrations has an average volume of 148.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POWI in relation to earlier this year.

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in highvoltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.