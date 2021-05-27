Postal Realty (PSTL) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report issued on May 25, Michael Gorman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Postal Realty (PSTL), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.23, close to its 52-week high of $21.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 78.0% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Broadstone Net Lease.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Postal Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.33, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.19 and a one-year low of $12.65. Currently, Postal Realty has an average volume of 88.99K.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate corporation. It owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service (USPS). The company was founded in November 2018 and is headquartered in Cedarhurst, NY.