Post Holdings (POST) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings (POST), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 35.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Post Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.40, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Evercore ISI also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Based on Post Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $99.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $126 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of centre-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, Active Nutrition, and Foodservice.