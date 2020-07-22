Positive Report for Vivendi (VIVHY) from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital upgraded Vivendi (VIVHY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and SATS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vivendi with a $31.34 average price target, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR27.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vivendi’s market cap is currently $31.53B and has a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.